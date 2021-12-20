MTU Students Share Informative Project on Holiday Travel During Pandemic

Could the covid-19 pandemic be an opportunity? Michigan Tech University students are taking of advantage of an opportunity to learn.

Kinesiology Professor and MTU Covid Town Hall host, Steven Elmer challenged students in that field to create a resource hub from trusted sources. The project benefited people on and off campus. Especially as families and students prepare for traveling during the holiday.

Over the course of the last two years, there has not only a pandemic, but a info-demic, Hawke said.

Information about the virus changes as scientists learn more. There has also been dis-information spreading over social media. She said that with the guidance of her professors like Elmer and Professor Kelly Kamm, the students have brought safety tips and resources together all in one place for local residents.

It’s recommended that those who plan to travel for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays follow MTU’s four W’s for safely navigating the pandemic; those are: Wear a mask, Wash your hands, Watch your distance in public and Walk or engage in physical activity.

MTU Kinesiology Department COVID Resource Center

MTU COVID Blog post