Munising Schools locked down after two alleged threats

MUNISING – Two separate threats resulted in a lockdown at Munising Public Schools today.

Officials from the Munising Middle School and High School building reported a hand written threat found in one of the bathrooms at about 10:30. The Munising Police were called and the school was put in lockdown for the safety of students and staff.

According to post on the school Facebook page, a second threat, consisting of a student on video, was reported to the district at around 11 a.m.

The student who made the threats on video was pulled out of class and is in the custody of a parent.. A report will be made to the Alger County Prosecutor and charges may be filed in the case, according to the school’s post.

The hand-written threat in the bathroom was not credible according to school officials and police, but its origin will continue to be investigated.

The Munising Police remained at the middle school/high school building for the remainder of the day.