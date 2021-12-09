Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home Celebrates 41 Years of Copper Country Service

Today we celebrate an organization that has helped victims of domestic abuse for 41 years. The Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home opened its doors to people impacted by domestic violence in 1980. Plans to hold an in-person celebration were tabled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But BKG’s Executive Director Mary Niemela is excited to look back at the shelter’s courageous history and the staff that has made it possible.

Niemela said every case is different, but the biggest tool for volunteers and the community is to listen to an abuse victim’s story. It can be hard to understand domestic violence, but by listening, the community can become educated and begin to help victims heal in those situations.

Community events may have been put on hold due to the pandemic. But the Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home has continued to offer support to victims of abuse.

If you believe you are in an abusive situation, reach out to BKG, as soon as possible. All conversations with the Barbara Kettle Gundlach are confidential. Anyone wishing to volunteer should reach out to Mary at the shelter via email or phone.

Domestic Abuse Resources

Barbara Kettle Gundluch Shelter Home Website and Facebook Page

BKG Shelter Phone: (906) 337 5623

Ontonagon Outreach: (906) 884 4004

Email: bkghome@pasty.com

Donation Page for Barbara Kettle Gundlch

Signs of Domestic Abuse

Why Victims Stay

Ways to Help Victims of Abuse

Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Abuse