Tahquamenon Public Schools closed until Monday following threat

NEWBERRY – Classes were canceled at Tahquamenon Public Schools for the remainder of the week after a threat was reported.

The district ordered a shelter-in-place Wednesday after a threat was found written on a bathroom stall at about 1:30 p.m.

According to school district press release, students and staff stayed in classrooms, and doors remained locked.

Law enforcement was stationed inside and outside the school.

Students were dismissed in small groups and the building was cleared and locked,

School was canceled today.

The school will also be closed tomorrow to ensure student and staff safety and to allow a thorough investigation.

Classes will resume on Monday, the district said.