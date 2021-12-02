Marquette County Health Department to offer COVID-19 booster clinic

MARQUETTE – Marquette County residents who need a COVID-19 booster can get one before Christmas.

The Marquette County Health Department is holding a Moderna booster clinic on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 15 at NMU’s Northern Center.

The boosters are available for residents 18 and older.

Appointments are required, and attendees should bring their photo I.D. and COVID-19 vaccination card.

Visit mqthealth.org to schedule online.

Those who need help with scheduling should call (906)475-9977 and follow the prompts.