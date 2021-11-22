A Special Guest Reads I Spy Isle Royale in Lake Linden

Mrs. Baril’s class at Lake Linden Elementary welcomed a special guest today. I Spy Isle Royale author and Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association Outreach Manager Susanna Ausema came in to teach students about the wonderful natural beauty in the students’ back yard, Isle Royale National Park. Ausema said seeing the kids so enthusiastic to learn has been her favorite part of reading to each class.

Malcolm Dieter a student in Mrs. Baril’s class said that his favorite part was learning about the moose on the island.

Ausema even handed out copies of her book to students. The book will give kids an opportunity to share with their family said Ausema.

Ausema’s book tour will continue at other area schools. And kids will be sure to get their own copies of I Spy Isle Royale, so that they can learn more about the many animals that call the island home. If you want to get your own copy of I Spy Isle Royle the book is available for purchase through the Isle Royale Keweenaw Parks Association’s website irkpa.org