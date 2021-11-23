Icy road conditions blamed for 2-car crash near Wetmore

23 mins ago Lisa Bowers

WETMORE – Police say poor road conditions contributed to a two car crash in Alger County this morning.

The accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on  M-28 approximately 3 miles east of Wetmore.

The Alger County Sheriff’s office said a vehicle traveling east-bound lost control as a result of icy road conditions and traveled into the

path of an oncoming west-bound vehicle.

The vehicles collided head-on as a result of the poor road conditions.  All parties involved were transported

to UP Health Systems in Marquette MI by Alger EMS.  They are in stable condition.  The accident was investigated by the Alger County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police.

Other responding agencies included the Munising Twp. Fire Department.

 

 

 

