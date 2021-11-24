Little Brothers Friends of the elderly Needs Your Help on Thanksgiving

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and all the fixens. Thanksgiving staples will be delivered tomorrow by big brothers friends of the elderly throughout the copper country. But they still need help to get meals out to elders in the community said Sarah Hoffman, Little Brothers Program Director.

The biggest need for volunteers are at the Baraga, Houghton and Ontonagon locations says Hoffman. And the time commitment is rather small for those that are looking to give back Thanksgiving Day.

There is still limited spots left for meal deliveries in Ontonagon and Calumet. If you want to volunteer at any of the Little Brothers Thanksgiving meals sites please call Little Brothers at 1-855-886-5233 or register online at houghton.littlebrother.org/be-a-volunteer. And select the holiday volunteer application.

