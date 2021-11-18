There’s Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but the Portage Health Foundation is bringing back Giving Tuesday. On November 30th, after all those post-thanksgiving shopping deals have ended PHF hopes shoppers will turn those savings into a way to give back to their community. This year, 22 nonprofit organizations will have their gift bags filled by locals. PHF Marketing Director, Michael Babcock wants is urging everyone who can to donate – even if its just a couple of dollars. He said you never know just far even a small donation can reach.

Portage Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday events over the last four years have helped to raise over $1,000,000. This year’s match goal is $200,000 in donations. Babcock says that making a donation is often thought of as a simple gift, but it is so much more than that.

Giving Tuesday focuses on organizations that work throughout Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties. Babcock said them have experienced some financial burden due to the pandemic, which just makes the need even greater.

Donations can be made online at phfgive.org/giving-tuesday. Or you can stop the office at 400 Quincy Street in Hancock on the 5th floor, on the 30th where you can talk with representatives of organizations that will benefit from your donation.