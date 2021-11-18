Houghton County Wants to Start Discussing a Second Bridge

On Tuesday night during the Houghton County Commissioners meeting a final item was added to the agenda. Commissioner Tom Tikkanen suggests that the county begins discussing options and best practices while looking for a new bridge to span the Keweenaw Waterway. Tikkanen noted that over summer the long lines of traffic and the county’s growth in population and economy as reason for a new bridge.

The State of Michigan is slated to receive 10 billion dollars from Washington D.C., as a part of President Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure bill. Commissioner Anderson agrees with Tikkanen that the county could use a new bridge. He also mentioned that the Keweenaw Peninsula is in a unique situation. As both major are hospitals are north of the bridge, as well as half the population for Houghton County and all of Keweenaw County.

Tikkanen emphasized that the growing economy and population are good signs for the future of Houghton County. And one bridge won’t cut it if the county continues to grow.

Things are very far away at the moment. As the county only begins discussions about what to do, and how to go about petitioning the state. Especially with a number of other state funded or partially funded developments and social programs planned for the area already. As this story continues to develop we will bring you the latest on the portage lake lift bridge and the future of another span across the portage canal.