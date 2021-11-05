COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in the Western Upper Peninsula

In the most recent WUPHD COVID-19 report, the region counted 340 positive cases of the virus. Houghton County had the most 227, 17 more than the previous report. Gogebic County had the biggest difference between the most recent and previous reports. Jumping from 20 cases on October 27th. Doubling to 40 this week. Ontonagon County was the only one to have fewer cases, dropping from 18 to 10 positive cases. Across the five counties there were 3 deaths, one in each Gogebic, Houghton and Keweenaw counties. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic for the western UP is up to 183.

Vaccinations continue to rise at a steady pace. In the previous three reports vaccination rates rose by 0.3%, bringing the total to 57.1% of the population receiving the first initial dose. The August 18th report was the last time any of the five counties were below the substantial transmission rate. And since the October 6th report, all five counties have been considered high transmission for the corona virus.

Link to WUPHD November 3rd Report