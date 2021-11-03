Life After the Parking Deck; City of Houghton Inviting the Public Once Again

The second public forum for Houghton parking deck will be next Wednesday. On November 10th the city has asked citizens to come together again to discuss the findings and solutions created at the previous session. Pat Coleman will lead the discussion once again, with the event starting at 530 pm. The event is hosted at the Bonfire once again. Coleman will lead the event into talking about how the city can hold onto existing parking, potential developments for the area, and take a closer look at the challenges and opportunities for the city.

