41 North Film Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow at MTU

The annual 41 North Film Festival is this weekend at the Rozsa Center on MTU’s campus. For fifteen years the festival has been showing award-winning documentaries, shorts and even interactive sessions with film directors. Erin Smith is a Professor in the Humanities Department and is the Director for the film festival. She said this year festival attendees can see 30 films that cover a wide variety of documentary genres.

Returning this year is film Director Jimmy Chin. You may know his work from Free Solo, about the rock climber Alex Honnold. Or even his film from the Meru, which was a highlight of the 2015 41 North Film Festival.

The festival is free to attend for both the public and students of the university. The festival starts Thursday, November 4th. Doors open at 5 pm, and local musicians will play in the lobby, right before the festival kicks off with the showing of All Light, Everywhere. To reserve tickets for the festival follow this link to the MTU Box Office.