A foundation paid off the mortgage of a home owned by an Air Force veteran in Wisconsin.

The Stephen Seller Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid the mortgage of late Air Force Major Durwood Martin Jones for his family.

Jones died in the line of duty when his F–16 Fighter Jet crashed during a training mission.

The plane crashed in Hiawatha National Forest.

The foundation is based in Staten Island, New York and helps injured veterans and first responders.