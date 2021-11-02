Little Brothers Partners with MTU Fraternity for Food Drive on Saturday

Little Brothers and the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at MTU are working together to make things better for their neighbors. This Saturday, residents throughout the Copper Country can donate canned goods and other non perishable food items to Little Brothers; Friends of the Elderly. Program Director Sarah Hoffman said donations go a long way to help with little brother’s programs.

Empty grocery bags with instructions were delivered to residents in the Houghton, Hancock and Calumet area. Residents are asked to fill the bags and have them ready for pickup on Saturday.

Nate Kraft is the Philanthropy Chairman for Lambda Chi Alpha at Michigan Tech. He said members past and present have looked forward to the donation drive every fall for the past 20 years and this year is no different.

If you miss this Saturday’s food drive you can contact little brothers and members of Lambda Chi will pick up your donations. Or you can drop off donations throughout the month directly to the Little Brothers office in Hancock.

According to Hoffman, the organization is in need of some specific items this year. Those include instant rice, beets, evaporated or condensed milk, and saltines. Donations will be picked up from 9 am to 5 pm. If you need a bag for donations please contact Little Brothers at 906-482-6944