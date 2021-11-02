Little Brothers Partners with MTU Fraternity for Food Drive on Saturday

21 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Little Brothers and the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at MTU are working together to make things better for their neighbors. This Saturday, residents throughout the Copper Country can donate canned goods and other non perishable food items to Little Brothers; Friends of the Elderly.  Program Director Sarah Hoffman said donations go a long way to help with little brother’s programs.

Empty grocery bags with instructions were delivered to residents in the Houghton, Hancock and Calumet area. Residents are asked to fill the bags and have them ready for pickup on Saturday.

Nate Kraft is the Philanthropy Chairman for Lambda Chi Alpha at Michigan Tech. He said members past and present have looked forward to the donation drive every fall for the past 20 years and this year is no different.

If you miss this Saturday’s food drive you can contact little brothers and members of Lambda Chi will pick up your donations. Or you can drop off donations throughout the month directly to the Little Brothers office in Hancock.

According to Hoffman, the organization is in need of some specific items this year. Those include instant rice, beets, evaporated or condensed milk, and saltines. Donations will be picked up from 9 am to 5 pm. If you need a bag for donations please contact Little Brothers at 906-482-6944

More Stories

Missing Shotgun in Newberry

18 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

City of Marquette Sees Great Turnout This Election Day

45 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

WUPHD and National Guard Team Up for Vaccine and Testing Clinics

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

33,000 Acre Public Park Proposal in Keweenaw County

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Accident on U.S. 41 slows traffic

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Western U.P. Health Department to offer testing/vaccines

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Missing Shotgun in Newberry

18 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Little Brothers Partners with MTU Fraternity for Food Drive on Saturday

21 mins ago Thomas Fournier

City of Marquette Sees Great Turnout This Election Day

45 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

WUPHD and National Guard Team Up for Vaccine and Testing Clinics

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

33,000 Acre Public Park Proposal in Keweenaw County

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier