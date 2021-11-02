City of Marquette Sees Great Turnout This Election Day

41 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

MARQUETTE, Mich – Election day is in full swing in the City of Marquette.

Voters are weighing in on two City Commission seats and two seats on the Marquette Board of Light and Power.

And even a year after the Covid-19 pandemic started, Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney said voting by absentee ballot is still going strong.

“As of the beginning of Election Day this morning, 7 AM, we have 1,800 absentee ballots roughly,” said Kyle Whitney, City of Marquette Clerk. “You can turn in absentee ballots until 8 PM today, so they will trickle in as the day goes I’m sure.”

As of this afternoon several hundred in-person voters had cast their ballots at voting locations across the city.

Whitney said the turnout so far seems to be good – perhaps even better than previous election years.

“The City of Marquette has between 14,000 and 15,000 registered voters. In-person turnout is a little bit slower than the absentee voting totals today. We had a couple hundred people vote half-way through election day. Again, paired with a pretty heavy absentee turnout, in total we’re looking at a larger turnout that typical in a small local election.”

Polls will close at 8 PM tonight.

If you need assistance finding where your polling place is, visit the link below.

Polling Place Locator – Vote.org

 

