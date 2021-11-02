Missing Shotgun in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Mich – The Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post is investigating a complaint of a missing shotgun.

The shot gun is a 12 Gauge, Browning A–5, Semi-Automatic.

It has a camo color with a camo colored sling

The gun went missing on September 26th at the Luce County Dollar Ville Dam parking lot.

The shotgun was last seen on the tailgate of the truck and could have fallen out in the parking lot or on the road.

If you have information about the incident, call the Sault Ste. Marie Police Post at 906-632-2217.