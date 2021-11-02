WUPHD and National Guard Team Up for Vaccine and Testing Clinics

New vaccine and testing clinics will pop up throughout the western Upper Peninsula during November. The Western UP Health Department is partnering with the Michigan National Guard to host clinics in Ironwood, Ontonagon, and Hancock. Both the Moderna and J & J vaccine will be available, and the Pfizer vaccine is available on a limited basis. The first clinic starts tomorrow, at the Ontonagon Fire Hall at 10 a.m.

Wednesday 11/3, 11/10, and 11/17

Ontonagon Village Fire Hall

315 River St., Ontonagon, MI, 10 AM to 5 PM ET.

Tuesday 11/9, 11/23, and 11/30

Memorial Building

213 S Marquette St., Ironwood, MI 11 AM to 6 PM CT.

Thursday 11/18 ONLY

821 Water Street, Hancock, MI, 8 AM to 6 PM ET.