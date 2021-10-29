Fire in Ahmeek Results in One Fatality

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Keweenaw County Sheriff is investigating a fatal apartment fire. Last night on Senter Road in Ahmeek Village an apartment caught fire around 8 pm. Multiple agencies responded to the call, including Hubbell and Lake Linden Fire, Ahmeek Fire, MSP and Keweenaw County Sheriff were on scene. Fire fighters located and safely escorted two tenants from the building. And saved three cats from a downstairs unit. The building’s owner was found deceased in the upper unit of the property. No further information has been released at this time.

More Stories

Ishpeming Voters To Decide on Bond Proposal

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

Frozen Farms Co. in Calumet Emphasizes Locally Sourced Groceries

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Sault Ste. Marie Man Arrested on Methamphetamine Charges

21 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Finn: The Pet of the Week

24 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

WUPHD Concerned with At Home COVID Tests and Cases in Schools

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

MTU Included with Federal Contractor Mandate, Employees Need COVID Vaccine by January 10th

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Ishpeming Voters To Decide on Bond Proposal

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

Fire in Ahmeek Results in One Fatality

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Frozen Farms Co. in Calumet Emphasizes Locally Sourced Groceries

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Mid-Peninsula Conference Volleyball All-Star Teams Released

2 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Sault Ste. Marie Man Arrested on Methamphetamine Charges

21 hours ago Jeremy Skiba