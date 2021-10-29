Fire in Ahmeek Results in One Fatality

Keweenaw County Sheriff is investigating a fatal apartment fire. Last night on Senter Road in Ahmeek Village an apartment caught fire around 8 pm. Multiple agencies responded to the call, including Hubbell and Lake Linden Fire, Ahmeek Fire, MSP and Keweenaw County Sheriff were on scene. Fire fighters located and safely escorted two tenants from the building. And saved three cats from a downstairs unit. The building’s owner was found deceased in the upper unit of the property. No further information has been released at this time.

