Keweenaw Bay Indian Community’s The Outpost Grand Opening on Saturday

Saturday will mark a historic day for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. The Outpost in Marquette will celebrate its grand opening. The first marijuana dispensary in Marquette Township will feature Michigan-made products

Gary Loonsfoot Jr is the Director of Cannabis Development and is the Vice Chairman with the tribe. He says that while they aren’t the first tribe to get involved in the cannabis industry, they are uniquely a majority partner in the business. Which means a portion of profits will go to the KBIC elder fund.

The Outpost began its journey to a brick and mortar store front nearly two years ago, when the tribe began exploring how they could capitalize on the growing Michigan cannabis industry.

Loonsfoot said there are a lot of people to thank to get to this moment. And the tribe hopes to continue more exciting developments in the future.

The shop opens up at 9 am and the official start time for the grand opening will be at noon. There will be discounts on products and for the first 50 customers a voucher to the three food trucks that will be on site as well.