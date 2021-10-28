UPHS-Marquette nurses to rally ahead of union negotiations

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette – Nurses and ancillary staff at UP Health Systems Marquette are holding a rally today to kick off contract negotiations.

The rally is taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Harlow Park in Marquette.

The ancillary staff union will also begin its first contract negotiations since it was formed in June.

Union officials have cited staffing as a major issue in the last several years.

The nurse’s contract expires June 1 next year.

In a statement, UPHS-Marquette administration said in part

Quote : “We strive daily to create excellent workplaces for our employees…We want to recognize and support our staff and clinical teams who have cared for our patients during this time.”

The Michigan Nurses Association has about 600 members at UPHS-Marquette.

