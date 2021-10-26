Moderna and J&J COVID-19 boosters approved

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette – COVID-19 booster shots are now available to more people in Marquette County.

The Marquette County Health Department announced today that Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster shots are available. People  65 and older or have underlying medical conditions can get the booster.

The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the single dose COVID-19 booster last week. Boosters are recommended 6 months after completing the initial round of Moderna immunizations and two months after the first Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The MCHD is providing Moderna vaccine boosters at the Northern Center Ballrooms on NMU’s campus  on Saturday, October 30 and Wednesday November 3.

Schedule an appointment at mqthealth.org, or call 906-475-9977 with questions.

Area pharmacies and medical providers that are enrolled in the COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Program can also provide booster shots.

Residents should bring their vaccination card with them to their booster shot appointment.

 

 

 

 

 

