Free cleaning solution distribution planned

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Harvey – Silver Creek Church and Thrift are teaming up with Convoy of Hope and Clorox to distribute 6,000 gallons of cleaning solution to Marquette County families and organizations.

The truckload of one-gallon containers of the solution should arrive at the Silver Creek Church at around 10 a.m. tomorrow.

The free drive-through distribution should begin at 10:30 a.m.

There is no sign-up requirement, and the product will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call the Silver Creek Church office at (906)-249-1715 for more information.

 

