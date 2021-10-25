Marquette organizations benefit from sate art awards
Marquette – Over a dozen Marquette County organizations were
awarded grants from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. On Friday, October 22,
Council members announced that a total of $176,275 was awarded to organizations in Marquette
County. The grant recipients for Marquette are:
Hiawatha Music Co-op – $11,250
Lake Superior Theater – $13,750
Liberty Children’s Art Project – $11,825
City of Marquette–Art Week – $7,600
Marquette City Band – $10,450
Marquette County Historical Society – $19,500
Marquette Maritime Museum – $16,250
Marquette Symphony Orchestra – $16,250
Marquette-Alger RESA – $12,000
Superior Arts Youth Theater – $18,750
Superior String Alliance – $13,750
Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum – $19,500
Other County recipients include Ishpeming Public Schools with $5,400.
This year, $605,118 was awarded to organizations and schools throughout the Upper Peninsula,
and over $10.7 million statewide.
For more information contact the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center at 906-228-0472 or
e-mail arts-culture@marquettemi.gov.