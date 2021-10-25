Marquette organizations benefit from sate art awards

Marquette – Over a dozen Marquette County organizations were

awarded grants from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. On Friday, October 22,

Council members announced that a total of $176,275 was awarded to organizations in Marquette

County. The grant recipients for Marquette are:

Hiawatha Music Co-op – $11,250

Lake Superior Theater – $13,750

Liberty Children’s Art Project – $11,825

City of Marquette–Art Week – $7,600

Marquette City Band – $10,450

Marquette County Historical Society – $19,500

Marquette Maritime Museum – $16,250

Marquette Symphony Orchestra – $16,250

Marquette-Alger RESA – $12,000

Superior Arts Youth Theater – $18,750

Superior String Alliance – $13,750

Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum – $19,500

Other County recipients include Ishpeming Public Schools with $5,400.

This year, $605,118 was awarded to organizations and schools throughout the Upper Peninsula,

and over $10.7 million statewide.

For more information contact the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center at 906-228-0472 or

e-mail arts-culture@marquettemi.gov.

