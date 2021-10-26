MLEAC To Assess Marquette Police Department

The Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Program will be visiting a local police department next week.

Next Tuesday, the MLEAC will assess the Marquette Police Department on a variety of practices including procedures, operations and management.

As part of the assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide their own comments to the assessment team.

You can call 906-225-8892 starting Wednesday November 3, between 9 and 11 am.

You can also send comments to rgrim@marquettemi.gov.