MLEAC To Assess Marquette Police Department

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Program will be visiting a local police department next week.

Next Tuesday, the MLEAC will assess the Marquette Police Department on a variety of practices including procedures, operations and management.

As part of the assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide their own comments to the assessment team.

You can call 906-225-8892 starting Wednesday November 3, between 9 and 11 am.

You can also send comments to rgrim@marquettemi.gov.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

31 Backpacks Delivers Meals to Students All While Prepping for Busiest Season

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The 2021 Harvest Gathering

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Free cleaning solution distribution planned

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Moderna and J&J COVID-19 boosters approved

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Temporary Marijana events allowed in Marquette

8 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette organizations benefit from sate art awards

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Raymond nets history again in hat-trick, Red Wings win 6-3

5 mins ago David Cesefske

Redmen, Jets finish atop UPSSA final rankings

7 mins ago David Cesefske

MLEAC To Assess Marquette Police Department

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

31 Backpacks Delivers Meals to Students All While Prepping for Busiest Season

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The 2021 Harvest Gathering

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba