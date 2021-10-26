31 Backpacks Delivers Meals to Students All While Prepping for Busiest Season

31 Backpacks delivers close to 1,700 meals to students all over the Keweenaw weekly. The organization recognizes food insecurity as a major issue for many kids and families. 31 Backpacks volunteers work with area schools to identify kids who may not be eligible or don’t have access free lunch and breakfast through state- funded food programs. Laurel Maki co founded 31 Backpacks 10 years ago. The program has grown by leaps and bounds since those first 31 students. The organization faces an uphill battle this year, more than in years past.

Melissa Maki is the vice president of 31 backpacks and co-founded the organization. She says that the group is always looking for volunteers for their Wednesday night weekly packing events. But it is always great to see former students of the program come back and help out. The busiest three days are coming up. Group volunteers need to pack meals for students during thanksgiving and Christmas breaks. Maki said work to prepare for those holidays has already begun.

31 Backpacks works tirelessly to deliver meals to students all over the region reaching from Mohawk to Elm River to Baraga. If you would like to donate or volunteer your time check out the 31 Backpacks facebook or email them at 31backpacks@gmail.com. Weekly Packing Events start at 6pm every Wednesday night.