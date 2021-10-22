National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Nearly one in two Americans take prescription medications.

This Saturday, state and local officials are providing a way to dispose of old and unwanted prescription drugs.

Michigan State Police posts Will be collecting prescription drugs that resident no longer need, whether they are expired or not.

“State Police posts across the state will be participating in the national drug take back. You can come on in with any pills that are unused or expired, bring them on in,” said State Trooper Geno Basanese. “You can drop them off, no questions asked. We also don’t syringes or liquids.”

In addition to State Police posts, County Sheriff Offices and local Police Departments will have bins for people to drop unwanted pills into.

Now, you might be asking yourself “Why should I drop off my prescription drugs instead of just leaving them in my cabinet, or throwing them out?”

Trooper Basanese said there are important reasons for dropping off unused and expired prescription drugs with police agencies.

“Just for the effect of what we have seen with criminal activity, with prescriptions that are left, it’s a great opportunity to get rid of them so it doesn’t get into the wrong hands either through criminal activity or through other family members even little ones,” said Trooper Basanese.

If you can’t make it this Saturday, don’t fret. The bins will be available at every MSP post Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 4 PM.