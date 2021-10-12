Project Keep Kids Warm begins 12th annual clothing drive
ISHPEMING – Project: Keep Kids Warm sponsored by Wesley Church, is hoping the community can help with its mission of keeping the kids of the West End warm.
They need donations of NEW winter clothing for children ages infant-age 18. The items include coats,, snow pants, hats, mittens, boots and boots. The drive is also accepting monetary donations.
School-aged children in the NICE, Ishpeming, Negaunee or Republic school districts may be bringing a note home about the program.
Drop boxes can be found at the following locations:
ISHPEMING:
Wesley United Methodist Church
First Bank
TruNorth Credit Union
CrossBridge Church
Christ The King Lutheran Church
NEGAUNEE:
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Embers Credit Union
REPUBLIC:
Republic Township Hall
MONETARY DONATIONS CAN BE MAILED TO:
Wesley United Methodist Church
P.O. Box 342 Ishpeming, MI 49849
100% of the funds will be used to purchase new winter items.
Checks must be made out to WESLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH or we will not be able to cash to purchase the gear needed.