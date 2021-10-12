Houghton County Submits New Voting District Maps After Weeks of Thought

After weeks of deliberation Houghton County has submitted new district voting maps to the state. The county will stick with five districts and five commissioners. The city of Houghton had to be split into different districts due to the population growth over the last decade. County Clerk, Jennifer Kelly, says that it took a while to get it right, but the hard work is over now.

East Houghton will remain in District 4 while West Houghton will join the city of Hancock and townships like Adams and Stanton. The new district map will also move Quincy Township into District 1. The state and, if anyone feels that the new districts do not represent the county, the public has 30 days to make an appeal.