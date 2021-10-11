Governor Whitmer Awards $1 Million To Local Police Agencies; Includes Two U.P. Cities
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has awarded $1 million to local and state police agencies.
Two Upper Peninsula cities were tapped for funding.
Houghton was awarded nearly $38,000 for the supporting law enforcement agencies in seeking accreditation project.
The City of Ironwood was awarded just over $21,000 for the same project.
The Michigan State Police will receive over $182,000 for de–escalation training.
A total of 12 local agencies in the state received funding.