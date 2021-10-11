Governor Whitmer Awards $1 Million To Local Police Agencies; Includes Two U.P. Cities

4 seconds ago Jeremy Skiba

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has awarded $1 million to local and state police agencies.

Two Upper Peninsula cities were tapped for funding.

Houghton was awarded nearly $38,000 for the supporting law enforcement agencies in seeking accreditation project.

The City of Ironwood was awarded just over $21,000 for the same project.

The Michigan State Police will receive over  $182,000 for de–escalation training.

A total of 12 local agencies in the state received funding.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Donation urgently needed

50 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Week 7: Frenzy Player of the Week

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

President Phillip Johnson of Finlandia University to Resign at End of 2021-22

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Electric Dryer Causes Fire in Escanaba

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Local Sheriffs and the Portage Health Foundation Bring in Life Saving Program

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Six year old among the injured in a Sunday crash

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Governor Whitmer Awards $1 Million To Local Police Agencies; Includes Two U.P. Cities

4 seconds ago Jeremy Skiba

Donation urgently needed

50 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Week 7: Frenzy Player of the Week

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

President Phillip Johnson of Finlandia University to Resign at End of 2021-22

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Electric Dryer Causes Fire in Escanaba

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba