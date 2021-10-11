President Phillip Johnson of Finlandia University to Resign at End of 2021-22

Finlandia’s President will resign at the end of the 2021-22 school year. On October 6th President Phillip Johnson informed the schools Board of Trustees that he plans to step down at the end of the year. Board President Julie Badel said the board accepted the President Johnson’s resignation with regret. And that Johnson’s leadership over the recent years will be missed by students and the community. Finlandia University’s Board of Trustees will begin the search for a replacement immediately.

