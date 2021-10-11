President Phillip Johnson of Finlandia University to Resign at End of 2021-22

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Finlandia’s President will resign at the end of the 2021-22 school year. On October 6th President Phillip Johnson informed the schools Board of Trustees that he plans to step down at the end of the year. Board President Julie Badel said the board accepted the President Johnson’s resignation with regret. And that Johnson’s leadership over the recent years will be missed by students and the community. Finlandia University’s Board of Trustees will begin the search for a replacement immediately.

Tags: ,

More Stories

Governor Whitmer Awards $1 Million To Local Police Agencies; Includes Two U.P. Cities

1 min ago Jeremy Skiba

Donation urgently needed

51 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Week 7: Frenzy Player of the Week

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

Electric Dryer Causes Fire in Escanaba

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Local Sheriffs and the Portage Health Foundation Bring in Life Saving Program

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Six year old among the injured in a Sunday crash

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Governor Whitmer Awards $1 Million To Local Police Agencies; Includes Two U.P. Cities

1 min ago Jeremy Skiba

Donation urgently needed

51 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

Week 7: Frenzy Player of the Week

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

President Phillip Johnson of Finlandia University to Resign at End of 2021-22

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Electric Dryer Causes Fire in Escanaba

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba