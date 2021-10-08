No Officers to be Charged in Ashley Novak Case

LANSING, Mich – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that there will be no chargers against the Michigan State Police who shot a woman in Houghton in April.

An investigation from the Michigan State Police and the Public Integrity Unit found that the shooting was justified.

The AG’s report says MSP troopers responded to a home on April 12,2021 in Hubbell after Novak posted on social media with a photo of a gun pointed at her head.

Novak had previous involvement with law enforcement, the report says.

Three days prior she called 911 to request someone come to her residence before she quote “kills someone.”

A felony warrant has been authorized for Novak.

She is being charged with for resisting and obstructing state troopers, felonious assault, and felony firearm.

Visit the link below to view the report.

Criminal_Litigation_-_Warrant_Denial_Memo_-_David_Schmoldt_Redacted_BC_signed_Redacted_737687_7.pdf (michigan.gov)