Six year old among the injured in a Sunday crash

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Three people were injured following a two-car crash in Skandia on Sunday, and one of the drivers is believed to still be at large.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 36-year-old man and his six-year-old son were  in a 1995 Chevy Tahoe exiting a driveway on County Road 545 North near Heidtman Road at around 6 p.m..

The Tahoe was struck by a 2007 Hyundai  that crossed the center line while travelling south on County Road 545.  There were two men and one woman in the Hyundai at the time of the crash.

Both the male passengers from the Hyudai fled on foot after the crash. One of the men was located by police. The other man, who was believed to be the driver of the Hyundai was not located.

The six-year-old boy was transported to UP Health Systems, Marquette with non-life threatening injuries.

The man and woman from the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

No names have been released and the investigation is ongoing.

 

