Mac and Sassy: The Pets of the Week

Meet Mac and Sassy.

These two huskies have been friends fur-ever and need to stay that way.

The pair of bonded siblings need to be adopted to the same home.

Mac is a sweet 10-year-old neutered male husky. He’s full of kisses and hugs for his humans.

Sassy is an energetic 3-and-a-half-year-old husky mix. She’s got a lot of energy and especially loves getting Mac riled up for the occasional wrestling match.

This loving pair is looking for an active and loving home that offers a good mix of both indoor and outdoor activities.

If you’d like to give Mac and Sassy a home, contact the Delta Animal Shelter at 906-789-0230 or visit the link below for their adoption application.

Available Dogs – Delta Animal Shelter Escanaba Michigan