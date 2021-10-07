Mac and Sassy: The Pets of the Week

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Meet Mac and Sassy.

These two huskies have been friends fur-ever and need to stay that way.

The pair of bonded siblings need to be adopted to the same home.

Mac is a sweet 10-year-old neutered male husky. He’s full of kisses and hugs for his humans.

Sassy is an energetic 3-and-a-half-year-old husky mix. She’s got a lot of energy and especially loves getting Mac riled up for the occasional wrestling match.

This loving pair is looking for an active and loving home that offers a good mix of both indoor and outdoor activities.

If you’d like to give Mac and Sassy a home,  contact the Delta Animal Shelter at 906-789-0230 or visit  the link below for their adoption application.

Available Dogs – Delta Animal Shelter Escanaba Michigan

 

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Menominee Man Arrested For Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Material

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

MTU Names 2021 Diversity Award Winner

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Main Street Calumet Open Fundraiser For New Community Tradition

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

Aspirus Ironwood To Hold Multiple Flu Shot Clinics in October

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

Prescribed Burn set for Hiawatha National Forest Tomorrow

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Reaches 10 Million Covid-19 Vaccines Administered

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Menominee Man Arrested For Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Material

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Mac and Sassy: The Pets of the Week

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

MTU Names 2021 Diversity Award Winner

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

2021 D1 All-UP Tennis Team named

1 day ago David Cesefske

Main Street Calumet Open Fundraiser For New Community Tradition

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba