Update on Two Car Crash in Ontonagon County

6 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan State Police have updated information regarding the two vehicle crash in Ontonagon this past Saturday. The crash occurred near Military Road on US-45. The 20 year old Ontonagon man who was transported to UP Health Systems Marquette was pronounced dead on October 3rd. The 21 year old man who was reported as fleeing the scene on foot has turned himself in and has been interviewed.  He is being held in the Ontonagon County jail on unrelated charges, while the investigation into the crash continues. MSP believes drugs and alcohol were contributing factors in the accident; no names will be released at this time.

