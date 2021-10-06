Michigan Reaches 10 Million Covid-19 Vaccines Administered

The state of Michigan has reached a milestone in its battle against Covid–19.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that as of today more than 10,000,000 doses of Covid–19 vaccines have been administered in the state.

To date, over 68% of state residents age 16 years or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

More than 207,000 booster doses have been administered as well.

