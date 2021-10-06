Calumet Village Manager Amber Goodman Wants to Add to the History of the Copper Country

The village of Calumet has played a significant role in Copper Country history. A new chapter began last Friday, as new Village Manager, Amber Goodman, took the reins for the first time. Goodman has management experience in both the education and healthcare fields, most recently, working for UP Health Systems. And while Goodman expects some challenges out of the gate, she said the support of the staff will help to get the job done.

She said good management is about strong relationships. The village has partnered with EPA for clean-up of the 5th Street fire, which destroyed three downtown buildings in May. Goodman said she is also working to rebuild a relationship with the Calumet Theatre Company. She said a relationship with the Keweenaw National Historic Park is another strong partnership that she would like to continue.

Although things are new for Goodman, making the switch into local government will be anything boring. She’s looking forward to making positive change by working with local community members, businesses and nonprofit organizations in the village.