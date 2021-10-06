Prescribed Burn set for Hiawatha National Forest Tomorrow

The US Forest Service will conduct a prescribed burn in Hiawatha National Forest tomorrow. The prescribed burn will be done in south-central Delta County, just east of US-41. The fire will cover a 20 acre area to burn timber debris on the forest floor. Prescribed burns are used to improve the overall health of a forest and diminish the potential damage to homes and private property in the case of a wildfire. During active burning, smoke may be seen from US-41 and Rapid River. If you have any concerns please contact Central Zone Fire Management Officer Cory Henry at 906 480 4144.

Continue Reading