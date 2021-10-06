Aspirus Ironwood To Hold Multiple Flu Shot Clinics in October

Ironwood, Mich – A health care provider in the western Upper Peninsula is making it easier to get your flu shot.

Aspirius Ironwood is holding flu shot clinics throughout the month of October starting tomorrow at 1 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 906-932-1500.

If you cannot attend on these dates, you can schedule an appointment at another Aspirus clinic.

Here is a list of clinics held during the month.

Thursday, October 7~ 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 14 ~ 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 21 ~ 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 ~ 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, October 28 ~ 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.