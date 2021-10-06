Found: Ishpeming Police Seek Runaway

Update: Hyatt has been located safe and has returned home.

The Ishpeming Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate an Ishpeming resident who went missing on Friday.

Kyle James Hyatt, 16, was last seen Friday at a home on North Main Street in the city of Ishpeming.

Hyatt was last seen driving a white, red and blue Kawasaki Bayou 250 4-wheeler

Police say Hyatt may have run away from home.

Anyone with information on Hyatt’s current location should contact the Ishpeming Police Department at (906)486-4416.