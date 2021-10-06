Found: Ishpeming Police Seek Runaway

10 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Update: Hyatt has been located safe and has returned home.

The Ishpeming Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate an Ishpeming resident who went missing on Friday.

Kyle James Hyatt, 16, was last seen Friday at a home on North Main Street in the city of Ishpeming.

Hyatt was last seen driving a white, red and blue Kawasaki Bayou 250 4-wheeler

Police say Hyatt may have run away from home.

Anyone with information on Hyatt’s current location should contact the Ishpeming Police Department at (906)486-4416.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Main Street Calumet Open Fundraiser For New Community Tradition

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Aspirus Ironwood To Hold Multiple Flu Shot Clinics in October

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Prescribed Burn set for Hiawatha National Forest Tomorrow

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Reaches 10 Million Covid-19 Vaccines Administered

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Update on Two Car Crash in Ontonagon County

6 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Calumet Village Manager Amber Goodman Wants to Add to the History of the Copper Country

6 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

2021 D1 All-UP Tennis Team named

4 hours ago David Cesefske

Main Street Calumet Open Fundraiser For New Community Tradition

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Aspirus Ironwood To Hold Multiple Flu Shot Clinics in October

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Prescribed Burn set for Hiawatha National Forest Tomorrow

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Reaches 10 Million Covid-19 Vaccines Administered

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba