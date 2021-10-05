Multiple drug arrests made in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY -Three separate drug smuggling investigations led to 10 arrests in Chippewa County.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said six people face charges related to delivery of methamphetamine to inmates at the Chippewa County Jail.
In a second investigation, corrections officers seized narcotics sent via u.s. mail to inmates within the jail facility.
Two arrests were made as a result of that investigation.
The third case involved a family member dropping off an item for an inmate that contained narcotics for an inmate.
Two arrests were made in that investigation.
Police say drugs are often smuggled into the facility by those being arrested and those who carry the drugs internally. Other times friends or family, outside the facility, assist inmates by attempting to send in narcotics the sheriff’s office said. Once the drugs are inside the facility they can be used and/or sold to other inmates. This causes a high risk of overdose.
The arrests and charges are detailed below.
INVESTIGATION #1
Methamphetamine Smuggled Internally Into Jail, August/2021
1- Weston LaCross (Pictured in Black shirt) 29 year old, is suspected to have internally smuggled Methamphetamine into the Correctional Facility. LaCross sold Methamphetamine to other inmates. But due to the swift actions, Corrections Officers were able to seize the drugs while it was being passed to other inmates.
Charges
Count 1 – Delivery of Methamphetamine
Count 2 – Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine
Count 3 – Inmate in Possession of Contraband
Habitual Offender
Bond $250,000.00 with tether
2- Michael Maclaren 32 year old
Charges
Count 1 – Delivery of Methamphetamine
Count 2 – Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine
Count 3 – Inmate in Possession of Contraband
Habitual Offender
Bond $10,000.00 with Tether
3- Timothy Hutchings 37 year old
Charges
Count 1- Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine
Habitual Offender
$200,000.00 with tether
4- Colby Harmon 19 year old
Charges
Count 1- Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine
Bond $200,000.00 with Tether
5- River McGrail 19 year old
Charges
Count 1- Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine
Bond $100,000.00 with Tether
6- Bradley Franklin 37 year old
Charges
Count 1- Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine
Habitual Offender
Bond $10,000.00 with Tether
INVESTIGATION #2
Corrections Officers were seizing narcotics that were being sent by US Mail to inmates within our facility. Corrections and Detectives conducted a joint smuggling investigation.
The investigation resulted in two arrests:
1-Timothy Alan Hutchings
– Conspiracy to Deliver Suboxone
– Conspiracy to Deliver contraband into correctional facility
2- Lauren Ashley Williams 32 yr old Sault resident
– Conspiracy to Deliver Suboxone
– Furnish contraband to prisoner
– Conspiracy to furnish contraband to prisoner
Investigation #3
An inmate had a family member drop off an item for her at the Chippewa Co Sheriff’s Office. During inspection narcotics were found. This investigation lead to the arrest of the family member and the inmate.
1- Harley McKerchie 28 yr old
– Contraband, Prisoner
2- Victoria Jane Ruddell 46 yr old
– Delivery of Suboxone
– Furnishing contraband to prisoner
– Conspiracy to deliver contraband to prisoner
The CCSO said all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
Investigations are ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.
https://youtu.be/dLTgOwJFQR4