Multiple drug arrests made in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY -Three separate drug smuggling investigations led to 10 arrests in Chippewa County.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said six people face charges related to delivery of methamphetamine to inmates at the Chippewa County Jail.

In a second investigation, corrections officers seized narcotics sent via u.s. mail to inmates within the jail facility.

Two arrests were made as a result of that investigation.

The third case involved a family member dropping off an item for an inmate that contained narcotics for an inmate.

Two arrests were made in that investigation.