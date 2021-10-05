Missing down state woman last seen in Marquette

MARQUETTE – Police are asking for help to find a missing lower Michigan woman who was last seen in Marquette

Twenty-Five year old Waterford Township resident Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-Op on September 25.

Cristofori is about 5′2″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has long blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, and white poncho with a colored pattern, gray sweatpants and a black martial arts style ankle boots, according to a release from the Waterford Township Police Department

Cristofori was driving her 2015 white Jeep Cherokee with license plate “ECM3334.”

Cristofori reportedly is an avid hiker and outdoor enthusiast.

Anyo ne who has seen Cristo fori, or has informationis asked to contact a local police agency or Detective Harrison of the Waterford Township Police Department at 248-618-6054