Ishpeming Public School District to hold forum on bond proposal.

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

ISHPEMING – The Ishpeming Public School District Board of Education is asking for voter approval of a
bond proposal on the November 2nd ballot, for construction, renovations, and improvements
at the Birchview Elementary School, Ishpeming Middle School, and Ishpeming High School. If
approved by the voters, this proposal will be a no-mill increase over the prior year’s levy.
The Board of Education will host a public forum to present information regarding the bond
proposal, and answer questions of the community. The forum will take place at the end of the
Regular Board of Education Meeting on October 18, 2021, in the Ishpeming High School
Library.
For additional information, you may contact the Office of the Superintendent, Carrie Meyer; or
you may attend the open forum on October 18th at the end of the regular 5:30 p.m. meeting

More Stories

Cambensy Helps Pass $9.4 Million Budget For Upper Peninsula Projects

1 min ago Jeremy Skiba

Iron Mountain Announces Trick or Treating Hours

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Women in the Copper Country Fight for Reproductive Rights

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Marquette Sheriff’s Office Searches For Stolen Trailer

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Missing down state woman last seen in Marquette

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Multiple drug arrests made in Chippewa County

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Cambensy Helps Pass $9.4 Million Budget For Upper Peninsula Projects

1 min ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette, North Central keep rolling atop UPSSA poll rankings

11 mins ago David Cesefske

Iron Mountain Announces Trick or Treating Hours

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Women in the Copper Country Fight for Reproductive Rights

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Marquette Sheriff’s Office Searches For Stolen Trailer

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba