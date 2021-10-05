Ishpeming Public School District to hold forum on bond proposal.

ISHPEMING – The Ishpeming Public School District Board of Education is asking for voter approval of a

bond proposal on the November 2nd ballot, for construction, renovations, and improvements

at the Birchview Elementary School, Ishpeming Middle School, and Ishpeming High School. If

approved by the voters, this proposal will be a no-mill increase over the prior year’s levy.

The Board of Education will host a public forum to present information regarding the bond

proposal, and answer questions of the community. The forum will take place at the end of the

Regular Board of Education Meeting on October 18, 2021, in the Ishpeming High School

Library.

For additional information, you may contact the Office of the Superintendent, Carrie Meyer; or

you may attend the open forum on October 18th at the end of the regular 5:30 p.m. meeting

