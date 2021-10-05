Marquette Sheriff’s Office Searches For Stolen Trailer

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a tool trailer and its contents over the weekend.

The white cargo TC Trecker brand trailer was taken from a construction site on County Road 565 near Richmond Township, police say.

They believe the trailer was taken between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The trailer has a mounted spare tire on the front, a black oval “A. Lindberg and Sons, inc” logo on the side.

It also has a red hitch coupler.

The trailers license plate displays “C561873.”

The trailer contains Milwaukee cordless tools, Husqvarna saws and titan ladders.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call (906) 225-8441.