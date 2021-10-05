Marquette Sheriff’s Office Searches For Stolen Trailer

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a tool trailer and its contents over the weekend.

The white cargo TC Trecker brand trailer was taken from a construction site on County Road 565 near Richmond Township, police say.

They believe the trailer was taken between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The trailer has a mounted spare tire on the front, a black oval “A. Lindberg and Sons, inc” logo on the side.

It also has a red hitch coupler.

The trailers license plate displays “C561873.”

The trailer contains Milwaukee cordless tools, Husqvarna saws and titan ladders.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call (906) 225-8441.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Cambensy Helps Pass $9.4 Million Budget For Upper Peninsula Projects

1 min ago Jeremy Skiba

Iron Mountain Announces Trick or Treating Hours

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Women in the Copper Country Fight for Reproductive Rights

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Ishpeming Public School District to hold forum on bond proposal.

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Missing down state woman last seen in Marquette

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Multiple drug arrests made in Chippewa County

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Cambensy Helps Pass $9.4 Million Budget For Upper Peninsula Projects

1 min ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette, North Central keep rolling atop UPSSA poll rankings

11 mins ago David Cesefske

Iron Mountain Announces Trick or Treating Hours

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Women in the Copper Country Fight for Reproductive Rights

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Marquette Sheriff’s Office Searches For Stolen Trailer

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba