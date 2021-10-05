Women in the Copper Country Fight for Reproductive Rights

The abortion ban in Texas spurred activism around the country. Saturday, women in the Copper Country joined the chorus of voices against the ban, which was signed into law in September. Susan Burack, who organized Copper Country Women’s March, said a woman’s right to choose what happens to her own body is essential if men and women are to be considered equal in modern society.

Burack said many of the laws that regulate abortions, often severely limit access and force some into unsafe procedures. These types of laws are meant to control an individual’s reproductive rights, she said. Which is in direct conflict with the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe vs. Wade.

Gov Whitmer urged the Michigan legislature to repeal its own 90-year old state law that criminalizes abortion. State Senator Erika Giess of Taylor, Michigan, began drafting legislation repeal it. She faces an uphill battle with the republican-held house and senate. According to the Detroit News, back in 2019 similar legislation was introduced to the state, but that bill never made it to the governor’s desk.