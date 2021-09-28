U.P. communities receive funding for water infrastructure

Houghton and Escanaba are among 11 Michigan communities to be awarded funds to improve water infrastructure.

The MEDC and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the 11 communities were awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grants.

61 communities throughout the state applied, totaling 87.5 million in requested funds.

Escanaba was awarded more than $2.4 million and Houghton was awarded $1.3 million.

Escanaba Water Waste-Water Superintendent Jeff Lampi said the funding will go towards improving the safety and quality of drinking water.

This funding can go towards improving water lines, water mains, sewage facilities, storm sewer lines and more.