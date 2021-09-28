U.P. communities receive funding for water infrastructure

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

Houghton and Escanaba are among 11 Michigan communities to be awarded funds to improve water infrastructure.

The MEDC and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the 11 communities were awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grants.

61 communities throughout the state applied, totaling 87.5 million in requested funds.

Escanaba was awarded more than $2.4 million and Houghton was awarded $1.3 million.

Escanaba Water Waste-Water Superintendent Jeff Lampi said the funding will go towards improving the safety and quality of drinking water.

This funding can go towards improving water lines, water mains, sewage facilities, storm sewer lines and more.

More Stories

NMU faculty vote down tentative contract

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

18th Annual City of Ironwood Fall Clean–up Day To Be Held This Weekend

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Kitty Kasas Come To UPAWS

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette County Health Department To Hold Booster Shot Clinic At NMU

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

City of Houghton and Life After the Parking Deck

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Department of Natural Resoucres Asking for Public Input on Land Usage

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

U.P. communities receive funding for water infrastructure

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

NMU faculty vote down tentative contract

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

18th Annual City of Ironwood Fall Clean–up Day To Be Held This Weekend

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Kitty Kasas Come To UPAWS

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Redmen, Jets stay at No. 1 in week 3 of UPSSA poll rankings

5 hours ago David Cesefske