NMU faculty vote down tentative contract

NMU faculty voted not to ratify a tentative contract this evening.

Faculty Union President Dwight Brady said of the result, “I knew there was a fair amount of resistance going into the vote, especially on the three percent cut to promotions. This issue disproportionately impacts our younger faculty, and we will do our best to make this workable for them.”

If the contract had received approval from the faculty union, the Board of Trustees would have voted on it on Friday.

Instead, the university and the NMU-AAUP will return to the drawing board once again.