NMU faculty vote down tentative contract

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

NMU faculty voted not to ratify a tentative contract this evening.

Faculty Union President Dwight Brady said of the result, “I knew there was a fair amount of resistance going into the vote, especially on the three percent cut to promotions. This issue disproportionately impacts our younger faculty, and we will do our best to make this workable for them.”

If the contract had received approval from the faculty union, the Board of Trustees would have voted on it on Friday.

Instead, the university and the NMU-AAUP will return to the drawing board once again.

More Stories

U.P. communities receive funding for water infrastructure

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

18th Annual City of Ironwood Fall Clean–up Day To Be Held This Weekend

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Kitty Kasas Come To UPAWS

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette County Health Department To Hold Booster Shot Clinic At NMU

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

City of Houghton and Life After the Parking Deck

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Department of Natural Resoucres Asking for Public Input on Land Usage

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

U.P. communities receive funding for water infrastructure

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

NMU faculty vote down tentative contract

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

18th Annual City of Ironwood Fall Clean–up Day To Be Held This Weekend

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Kitty Kasas Come To UPAWS

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Redmen, Jets stay at No. 1 in week 3 of UPSSA poll rankings

5 hours ago David Cesefske