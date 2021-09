GERMFASK TOWNSHIP, Mich – The search for a missing fisherman has ended in tragedy.

The Michigan State Police recovered the body of 71-year-old Philip Brow in Kennedy Lake in Germfask Township.

Brow had been missing since Sunday.

Troopers from the Manistique Outpost located his vehicle at the boat launch and his boat unoccupied.

The MSP Marine Services team was able to recover his body in about five feet of water.

No foul play is suspected.