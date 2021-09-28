18th Annual City of Ironwood Fall Clean–up Day To Be Held This Weekend

Ironwood, Mich – An Upper Peninsula city is hosting two cleanup days this weekend.

The 18th Annual City of Ironwood Fall Clean–up Day will be held this Friday from 8 AM to 2 PM and Saturday October 2nd from 8 AM to 11 AM.

Ironwood residents will have the opportunity to dispose of any unwanted items.

Items can be dropped off behind Ironwood Public Safety at 123 West Mcleod Avenue.

Items that will not be accepted include brush, car batteries, tires, all paints, petroleum products, heavy metals (i.e. mercury) pesticides, appliances, e-waste (TV’s & Computers) ammunition and explosives.

Residents are asked to bring a picture ID for proof of ownership.