18th Annual City of Ironwood Fall Clean–up Day To Be Held This Weekend

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Ironwood, Mich – An Upper Peninsula city is hosting two cleanup days this weekend.

The 18th Annual City of Ironwood Fall Clean–up Day will be held this Friday from 8 AM to 2 PM and Saturday October 2nd from 8 AM to 11 AM.

Ironwood residents will have the opportunity to dispose of any unwanted items.

Items can be dropped off behind Ironwood Public Safety at 123 West Mcleod Avenue.

Items that will not be accepted include brush, car batteries, tires, all paints, petroleum products, heavy metals (i.e. mercury) pesticides, appliances, e-waste (TV’s & Computers) ammunition and explosives.

Residents are asked to bring a picture ID for proof of ownership.

 

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

U.P. communities receive funding for water infrastructure

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

NMU faculty vote down tentative contract

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

Kitty Kasas Come To UPAWS

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette County Health Department To Hold Booster Shot Clinic At NMU

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

City of Houghton and Life After the Parking Deck

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Department of Natural Resoucres Asking for Public Input on Land Usage

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

U.P. communities receive funding for water infrastructure

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

NMU faculty vote down tentative contract

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

18th Annual City of Ironwood Fall Clean–up Day To Be Held This Weekend

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Kitty Kasas Come To UPAWS

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Redmen, Jets stay at No. 1 in week 3 of UPSSA poll rankings

5 hours ago David Cesefske