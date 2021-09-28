Marquette County Health Department To Hold Booster Shot Clinic At NMU

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Marquette, Mich – The MDHHS is urging some Michigan residents to receive a booster shot for the Pfizer Covid–19 vaccine.

Those who are 65 or older, have an underlying health condition, or work in a high–transmission workplace are being encouraged to receive the shot 6 months after their original vaccine.

This comes after FDA approval of the shot and recommendations by the CDC

The Marquette County Health Department will be holding clinics at Northern Michigan University this Saturday and October 9th.

Appointments can be made over the phone at 906-475-7847 or at the website below.

Marquette County Health Department

